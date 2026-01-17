<p>Palakkad (Kerala): A leopard that had strayed into human habitation was captured in a cage trap at Nenmara on Saturday, forest officials said.</p>.<p>Forest officials said a video showing the same adult leopard attacking a Rottweiler dog, which fought back and chased away the wild animal, had gone viral on social media platforms.</p>.<p>The incident was reported last month at Vithanassery, near the Pothundi forest station limits.</p>.<p>Earlier, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/leopard">leopard</a> had attacked other dogs at houses in the area, officials said.</p>.<p>Following the repeated incidents, the forest department had set up a cage trap at an isolated location, they said.</p>.Tiger cub found in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar; search on for other three cubs .<p>Villagers noticed the leopard trapped in the cage on Saturday morning and informed forest officials.</p>.<p>Forest officials later reached the spot and shifted the leopard to the Pothundi forest station.</p>.<p>Officials said the health condition of the wild cat would be examined before deciding on releasing it into another forest area. </p>