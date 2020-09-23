Samsung launches Galaxy S20 Fan Edition series

After days of teasing, Samsung on Wednesday (September 23) finally unveiled the new Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) series.

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE sports an Infinity-O display design and comes with 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080p) super AMOLED having the pixel density of 407ppi (pixels per inch), an optical fingerprint sensor, and support 120Hz display refresh rate. Also, it comes with an IP68 rating, meaning the phone can survive close to 1.5 meters (around five feet) underwater for up to 30 minutes.

Inside, it comes with Android 10-based One UI 2.5 OS, LPDDRS 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (+ expandable up to 1TB via microSD card), and a 4500mAh, which is sufficient enough to keep the phone running for more than a full day. It also supports 25W fast charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 USB PD 3.0 (PPS) certified Fast Charging for wired charging (AFC and QC2.0 compatible) and Wireless PowerShare feature to power up other phones wirelessly.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts a triple camera module-- main 12MP (with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF: Phase detection Auto Focus, 1.12μm Pixel Size, 79-degree FOV: Field-Of-View, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation), backed by 8MP Telephoto lens (with 32-degree FoV, f/2.4 aperture, Dual Pixel AF, 1.8μm Pixel Size, PDAF, OIS) and a 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide sensor (with 1.0μm Pixel Size, f/2.2 aperture) with Tracking AF, 3X Optical Zoom, up to 30x Super-Resolution Zoom and LED flash. On the front, it features a 32MP camera with an 80-degree wide-angle lens and f/2.0 aperture.

Depending on the market, Samsung will offer the Galaxy S20 FE in either 7nm class 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core CPU (+ Adreno 650 GPU) with 5G modem or 7nm class 2.7GHz Exynos 990 EUV octa-core processor (+ ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU) with the 4G modem.

Other stipulated connectivity features include 5G/4G LTE, single SIM (hybrid dual SIM slots in select markets), Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4G+5GHz, HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM, Up to 1.2Gbps Download / Up to 1.2Gbps upload speed, Bluetooth v5.0, USB type-C, NFC, and Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou).



Galaxy S20 Fan Edition's colour options. Credit: Samsung



The new Galaxy S20 FE comes in six vivid colours-- Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, and Cloud White. It is being offered in two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs €649 (LTE: approx. Rs 55,787)/€749 (5G: around Rs 64,383) and €719 (LTE: approx. Rs 61,803 )/€819 (5G: around Rs 70,400), respectively. It is available for pre-order in select regions including the US and Europe and is slated to hit stores next week on October 2.

However, there is no official word on when the new Galaxy S20 FE will be launched in India just yet.

