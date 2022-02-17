Samsung launches Galaxy S22 series with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in India

World's leading smartphone-maker Samsung on Thursday (February 17) launched the new Galaxy S22 series in India.

The standard Galaxy S22 comes in two storages--128GB and 256GB-- for Rs 72,999 and Rs 76,999, respectively. The S22 Plus too comes in similar storage options for Rs Rs 84,999 (128GB) and Rs 88,999 (256GB). The company is offering the S22 and the S22+ in three colours--Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Green.

Whereas the Galaxy S22 Ultra come with double the storages -- 256GB and 512GB-- for Rs 1,09,999 and Rs 1,18,999, respectively. It comes in three colours--Phantom Black, Phantom White (only 256GB), and Burgundy. Interested consumers can pre-book the devices from 23 February onwards.

Samsung Galaxy S22: Everything you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's key bracket and the inner cover of the S Pen are said to be made from materials containing 20% recycled discarded fishing nets while the packaging is made more sustainable by the usage of 100 per cent recycled paper and a protective film that uses recycled plastic.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with armour aluminum rails. Also, the front and back panel of the device is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, which is said to be the sturdiest glass cover on an Android phone to date. The device comes with an IP68 rating as well.



The new Galaxy S22 Ultra. Credit: Samsung



It features a massive 6.8-inch Quad HD+ (3088 x 1440p) Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic 2X AMOLED display and support variable 1-120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate in Game Mode and is said support Vision Booster feature can make the device reach peak brightness up to 1,750 nits to good visibility outdoors.

Depending on the region, the device will be offered in two variants - 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 silicon. In India, the device will come with the former. It will come with 12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage, Android 12-based One UI 4.1 and a 5,000mAh battery with a 45W charger and 15W wireless charging capability.

As far as the photography is concerned, it features a quad-camera module—108MP (with OIS, f/1.8) + 12MP 120-degree Ultra Wide sensor (f/2.2) + 10MP telephoto lens (with 3x zoom, f/2.4 OIS) + 10MP Periscope lens (10x zoom, f/4.9, 100x Space Zoom) with LED flash, laser autofocus and supports 4K video recording at 60 fps (frames per second) and even 8K at 30fps. On the front, it boasts 40MP (f/2.2).



The new Galaxy S22 series. Credit: Samsung



The Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus feature the same design language and most of the internal hardware but only differ in terms of the display size and battery capacity.

The Galaxy S22 features a 6.1-inch full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, variable refresh rate (10~120Hz), 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode, Vision Booster and Eye comfort shield and comes with a 3,700mAh battery with 25W charging, 15W wireless charging speed and support reverse charging too.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S22 Plus sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, variable refresh rate (10~120Hz), 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode, Vision Booster and Eye comfort shield and comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 45W charging, 15W wireless charging speed and support reverse charging too.

Both the devices come with a triple camera module— 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera (f/2.2, FOV: Field-Of-View 120-degree) + 50MP Wide Camera ( with dual pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, FOV 85-degree) + 10MP Telephoto Camera ( with 3x Optical Zoom, OIS, F2.4, FOV 36-degree) with LED flash on the back and a 10MP front camera (with f/2.2 and FOV: 80-degree).



The Galaxy S22 series. Credit: Samsung



Both the devices, like the S22 Ultra, depending on the region, will be offered with a 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The Galaxy S22 and S22+ feature 8GB RAM along with with128GB and 256GB storage options.

All three models come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and come with Android 12-based One UI 4.1 and will get four years of Android OS update and five years of security firmware support.

