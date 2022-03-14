Samsung to showcase brand-new Galaxy A this week

After launching Galaxy S21 FE and S22 series in the first two months, Samsung is ready with another Galaxy event later this week, making it third for the year 2022.

Samsung is hosting the special Galaxy A programme on March 17 at 10:00 am EDT (7:30 pm IST).

Word on the street is that the South Korean technology major may announce not one but two-- A73 and A53-- successors to the popular Galaxy A72 and A52 of 2021.

The flashy teaser suggests the upcoming phones will offer long battery life, probably with fast charging support. Also, it may come with a water splash-resistant rating and feature-rich photography hardware.

Latest rumours indicate both the 6.7-inch A73 and 6.5-inch A53 may come with 5G support. The former will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G silicon and the latter may come with Samsung's in-house Exynos 1200 chipset.

For other details, we just have to wait for a few days to see what Samsung has in store for the fans.