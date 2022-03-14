Samsung to showcase brand-new Galaxy A this week

Samsung to showcase brand-new Galaxy A this week

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 14 2022, 12:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2022, 12:02 ist

After launching Galaxy S21 FE and S22 series in the first two months, Samsung is ready with another Galaxy event later this week, making it third for the year 2022.

Samsung is hosting the special Galaxy A programme on March 17 at 10:00 am EDT (7:30 pm IST). 

Word on the street is that the South Korean technology major may announce not one but two-- A73 and A53-- successors to the popular Galaxy A72 and A52 of 2021.

The flashy teaser suggests the upcoming phones will offer long battery life, probably with fast charging support. Also, it may come with a water splash-resistant rating and feature-rich photography hardware. 

Latest rumours indicate both the 6.7-inch A73 and 6.5-inch A53 may come with 5G support. The former will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G silicon and the latter may come with Samsung's in-house Exynos 1200 chipset.

For other details, we just have to wait for a few days to see what Samsung has in store for the fans.

 

 

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

DH Tech
Technology News
Samsung
Galaxy Event
Galaxy Unpacked
5G phone

What's Brewing

Pickles bring in the moolah for home cooks

Pickles bring in the moolah for home cooks

Should Russian athletes be barred from competition?

Should Russian athletes be barred from competition?

Did you know Aamir was to star in 'Nayak'?

Did you know Aamir was to star in 'Nayak'?

Oscar-winning actor William Hurt passes away at 71

Oscar-winning actor William Hurt passes away at 71

Forest department plans database of snake catchers

Forest department plans database of snake catchers

War censorship exposes Putin's leaky internet controls

War censorship exposes Putin's leaky internet controls

Save Lalbagh lake from certain death 

Save Lalbagh lake from certain death 

DH Toon | Ashok Gehlot, a BJP agent?

DH Toon | Ashok Gehlot, a BJP agent?

'The Power of the Dog', 'Dune' triumph at BAFTA Awards

'The Power of the Dog', 'Dune' triumph at BAFTA Awards

MP shocker: Men sexually harass women in public view

MP shocker: Men sexually harass women in public view

 