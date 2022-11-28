Security vulnerability detected in Chrome, update your browser now

Google Chrome is one of the most popular browsers around the world, but it also attracts threat actors to prey on naive users. While users are warned to exercise caution while browsing through the internet and not to venture to unreliable websites, it is also the duty of Google to ensure the browser has safety measures to protect against any threat to the systems.

In the latest instance, a new vulnerability (CVE-2022-4135) has been detected in Google Chrome.

"The loophole was caused due to Heap buffer overflow in GPU. A remote attacker could exploit this issue by sending a specially crafted request to the targeted system. Successful exploitations of this vulnerability cloud allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system," reads the security note released by CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team).

Google has acknowledged the vulnerability in Chrome and has begun rolling out the new firmware update v107.0.5304.121 for Mac and Linux and 107.0.5304.121/.122 for Windows. It will take a few days or weeks to reach out to all around the world.

Until the roll-out process is complete, the security vulnerability details will be kept under wraps, so that threat actors don't misuse the loophole to target victims.

