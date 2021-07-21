TikTok may return to India with a new name

In mid-2020, the Indian government citing user privacy concerns banned TikTok along with 58 mobile apps in the country.

Early this year in January, TikTok parent company ByteDance shut office in India while it continued talks with the union government to revoke the ban on short video sharing applications.

Now, Twitter tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed that the Chinese company has registered a new name TickTock with the Controller General of Patents, Designs, and Trade Marks.

Sharma has shared the screenshot of the application (Sl number: 5033102). It is filed under Class 42 of the Fourth Schedule to Trade Mark Rules, 2002 on July 6. The company intends to launch a new software application TickTock through the website and would like to store multimedia entertainment content- photographs and videos.

So yes, TickTock might very well be coming to India. ByteDance has filed the trademark for the same in the country.

Feel free to retweet.#TikTok #TickTock pic.twitter.com/ORh4GHDzzl — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) July 20, 2021

It is also widely reported that ByteDance is ready to comply with the newly published Indian Information Technology (IT) Rules 2021.

This comes weeks after Krafton Corp re-introduced the PlayersUnknown BattleGrounds (PUBG) Mobile -alternative BattleGrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in the country.

If ByteDance sets up local data storage servers to store user content in India, it has more chances of getting approval to launch TickTock sooner than later.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.