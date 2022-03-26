Toyota Kirloskar to hike vehicle prices by up to 4% from April

Toyota to hike vehicle prices by up to 4% from April

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 26 2022, 13:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2022, 14:02 ist
TKM has made all conscious efforts to minimise the impact of rising costs on consumers, the company said. Credit: Reuters Photo

Automaker Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Saturday said it will increase prices of its entire model range by up to 4 per cent from April 1 to offset the impact of rising input costs.

As a committed and customer-centric company, TKM has made all conscious efforts to minimise the impact of rising costs on consumers, it said in a statement.

On March 25, BMW India announced to hike product prices by up to 3.5 per cent from next month.

Besides, other luxury carmakers like Audi and Mercedes-Benz also plan to hike prices from April 1.

