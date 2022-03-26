Toyota Kirloskar to hike vehicle prices by up to 4% from April

Automaker Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Saturday said it will increase prices of its entire model range by up to 4 per cent from April 1 to offset the impact of rising input costs.
The company, which sells models like Fortuner and Innova Crysta, noted that prices are being hiked due to the rising input cost, including raw materials.
As a committed and customer-centric company, TKM has made all conscious efforts to minimise the impact of rising costs on consumers, it said in a statement.
On March 25, BMW India announced to hike product prices by up to 3.5 per cent from next month.
Besides, other luxury carmakers like Audi and Mercedes-Benz also plan to hike prices from April 1.
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
GI tagging breathes life into trade of Kashmiri carpets
Who votes for the Oscars, and how does it work?
OTT has created a level playing field: Bajpayee
DH Toon | Free ticket to 'The Kashmir Files' for China?
Open Sesame | Covid-19 spike
Cover art: The face of music
Hello from the other side
Scientists find microplastics in blood for first time
Phosphorus bombs, restricted but not banned
Agnihotri faces flak over 'homosexual' comment