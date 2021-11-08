Twitter brings new search button within profile pages

Twitter brings new search button within profile pages

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 08 2021, 12:41 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2021, 12:41 ist

Though Twitter introduced the search feature a long time ago, it was still a bit tedious to find a tweet posted by a particular person. The search function was generic and would only show results with matching keywords. 

Now, Twitter has introduced a new search button on each profile's page. This will help in finding the tweet of that particular handle more accurately than ever before.

This feature will certainly help people dig embarrassing or comedic tweets of a celebrity or an organisation and tease them.

Also, it will help find a particular article, which they vaguely remember and only know the person's Twitter handle name tweeting about it. There, users can go to that person's Twitter handle and type a keyword related to that article on the search tab and find it easily.

This new search button was first made available to select users in October. Now, it is available to all using the iOS-based Twitter app for iOS.

It is expected to be made available on the Android version soon.

In a related development, Twitter now allows all users to host 'Spaces' live audio chatrooms on its platform. Previously, it was exclusive to high-profile people with a high follower counts.

Read more | Here's how you can host 'Spaces' live audio chatroom on Twitter

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

DH Tech
Technology News
Twitter

What's Brewing

Google Doodle celebrates biologist Ranadive's birthday

Google Doodle celebrates biologist Ranadive's birthday

First Chinese woman walks in space, scripts history

First Chinese woman walks in space, scripts history

DH Toon | Do something before China takes advantage!

DH Toon | Do something before China takes advantage!

Six reasons to buy your dream home this festive season

Six reasons to buy your dream home this festive season

Suicide bombers remain central to Taliban strategy

Suicide bombers remain central to Taliban strategy

Why are cancer cases rising in India?

Why are cancer cases rising in India?

 