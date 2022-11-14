Twitter now lays off 4,400 contractual workers

Twitter now lays off 4,400 contractual workers

According to reports from Platformer and Axios, the micro-blogging platform is now laying off employees those are on contract

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 14 2022, 07:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2022, 07:21 ist

After firing about 50 per cent of Twitter workforce, or about 3,800 employees, Elon Musk has reportedly laid off at least 4,400 contractual workers at the company.

According to reports from Platformer and Axios, the micro-blogging platform is now laying off employees those are on contract.

"Contractors aren't being notified at all, they're just losing access to Slack and email. Managers figured it out when their workers just disappeared from the system," tweeted Platformer's Casey Newton.

"They heard nothing from their leaders," he posted.

Neither Musk nor Twitter reacted to the new wave of layoffs that started over the weekend.

Many found out they weren't working for the company anymore after they abruptly lost access to Twitter's internal systems.

"One of my contractors just got deactivated without notice in the middle of making critical changes to our child safety workflows," one manager posted in the company's internal Slack messaging platform.

Following Twitter's earlier layoffs, many contractors ended up on teams with no full-time staff, leaving no one to sign off on their time sheets, Engadget reported.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Twitter
Business News
Elon Musk
Technology

What's Brewing

Taylor Swift wins most prizes at MTV Europe Music Award

Taylor Swift wins most prizes at MTV Europe Music Award

Speak Out: November 14, 2022

Speak Out: November 14, 2022

How to woo customers using conversational AI

How to woo customers using conversational AI

Kherson Diary: No power, no water but the joy just flow

Kherson Diary: No power, no water but the joy just flow

Kerala dhows, pineapples to make presence at Qatar WC

Kerala dhows, pineapples to make presence at Qatar WC

'Black Panther' sequel debuts with $330 mn globally

'Black Panther' sequel debuts with $330 mn globally

Modi 'bhakts' on a mission in Telangana

Modi 'bhakts' on a mission in Telangana

Charles III leads first Remembrance Sunday as king

Charles III leads first Remembrance Sunday as king

British Indian WWII spy's story hits London stage

British Indian WWII spy's story hits London stage

Iranian exile stuck for years in French airport dies

Iranian exile stuck for years in French airport dies

 