Update your Chrome browser now, warns Cert-In

Google's Chrome browser is used by billions of people around the world. This also attracts cybercriminals to prey on naive users and it is the duty of the company to ensure, the browser is safe against malware and other threats.

Search engine giant has put efforts to improve the security, but sometimes, due to oversight, a few vulnerabilities get missed by security engineers to notice them. In the latest instance, the premier cyber agency Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has warned that there are several security loopholes in the popular browser.

"These vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome due to Use after free in Safe Browsing, Reader Mode, Web Search, Thumbnail Tab Strip, Screen Capture, Window Dialog, Payments, Extensions, Accessibility, and Cast; Heap buffer overflow in ANGLE; Inappropriate implementation in Full Screen Mode, Scroll, Extensions Platform, and Pointer Lock; Type Confusion in V8; Policy bypass in COOP and Out of bounds memory access in V8," reported CERT-in.

There are 19 vulnerabilities-- CVE-2022-0452 to CVE-2022-0470 - in the Chrome app.

If left unfixed, attackers can exploit the aforementioned vulnerabilities to execute malicious codes and take over the targeted systems.

All PC owners, who use Chrome browser have been advised to upgrade to the latest update-- 98.0.4758.80/81/82 for Windows and 98.0.4758.80 for Mac and Linux.

For detecting each of the vulnerabilities, Google has offered anywhere between $1000 and $20,000 to several cyber experts around the world (names and details, here).

