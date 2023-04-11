Vivo launches new T2, T2x series in India

Vivo on Tuesday (April 11) unveiled the new line of T2 series phones in India.

Vivo T2 comes in two variants-- T2 and T2x. The former is top-end among the two. It sports a 6.38-inch full HD+(2400×1080p) AMOLED screen, supports 90Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, and up to 1300 nits peak brightness and the display is protected by Schott Xensation glass cover.

Also, it features an in-screen fingerprint sensor, a hybrid dual-slot tray (nano SIM-1 and nano SIM-2 or microSD card), and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Inside, it comes with an 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor Adreno 619L GPU, Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB), dual-camera module (64MP ISOCELL GW3 sensor, f/1.79) + 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash, supports 4K at 30fps (frames per second) video recording, a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera and a 4,500mAh battery with 44W.

It comes in two colours velocity wave and nitro blaze and comes in two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB -- for Rs 18,999 and Rs 20,999, respectively.



Vivo unveils new T2 series. Credit: Vivo India



On the other hand, Vivo T2x comes with a 6.58-inch full HD+(2408×1080p) LCD screen, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a hybrid dual-slot tray (nano SIM-1 and nano SIM-2 or microSD card).

The phone features 7nm class MediaTek Dimensity 6020 with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13, 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage, dual-camera module-- 50MP(f/1.8) + 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash on the back, an 8MP (f/2.0) front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charger.

It comes in three colours aurora gold, glimmer black, and marine blue--and will be available in three configurations-- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB -- for Rs 12,999, Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively.

The new Vivo T2 series phones will be available on the Vivo India e-store and Flipkart from April 18 onwards.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.