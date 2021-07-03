Vivo patents smartphone with drone-like flying camera

BKK owned technology company Vivo has reportedly filed a patent application for a smartphone that has a drone-like flying camera in it.

The flying camera will be fit in the smartphone and has the ability to detach from it. When the camera flies in the air, it will allow users to take creative photos.

According to Lets Go Digital, Vivo had filed for the patent titled 'Electronic device' for Vivo Mobile Communication in December 2020 at the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO).

The sketch published in the patent application shows how the detachable camera will work. The camera will consist of batteries, two camera sensors, three infrared sensors, and four propellers. A small compartment on the smartphone will be storing the camera inside it.

While the company plans to provide the user with two cameras- one in the front and one on top, to allow the user to shoot from every angle, it also gives an option to add a third and fourth camera to the device.

The camera system can be completely removed from the housing along with the mounting bracket. The mountain bracket will come with a fingerprint sensor.

The camera will be able to fly using the propellers while the sensors will help it have an idea of the distance from other objects to avoid collisions.