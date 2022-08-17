Vivo V25 Pro 5G: First impression

Popular handset-maker Vivo on Wednesday (August 17) unveiled the V25 Pro 5G series smartphone in India.

The new Vivo V25 Pro 5G comes in two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 35,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores from August 25 onwards.

I spent a few hours with the device and here are my initial thoughts on Vivo's latest 5G phone.

Design and display

Vivo V25 Pro 5G sports a signature Changing Fluorite AG Glass cover on the back. It was made popular first by the V23 Pro sunshine gold. When left in the sun, it turns to a different colour.

Here too, the V25 Pro sailing blue model changes to a softer colour shade with a glowing aura when sunlight hits the shell on the back and the transformation is magical. Once, you come back indoors, the phone's rear-side cover returns to its original colour. Also, it does an excellent job with respect to repelling sweat-induced fingerprint smudges. This makes the phone stand out among the rival brands. Vivo offers a pure black colour variant too.



Vivo V23 Pro 5G pure black model. Credit: Vivo India



On the front, it features a smooth dual-edge 6.56-inch (2376×1080 pixels) dull HD+ AMOLED screen, which cascades up to the middle of the rim on the right and left sides. It beautifully blends with the rail around the edge. It supports HDR10+ content, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 300Hz touch sampling rate.



Vivo V23 Pro 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It also features an in-screen fingerprint sensor. So far, it has worked fine without any pressing issues. And, it comes with a SIM slot tray, which can house two nanu-type SIMs.

Processor configuration

Under-the-hood, Vivo V25 Pro 5G houses a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 1300 octa-core processor, which can clock CPU speed up to 3GHz. It is backed by ARM G77 MC9 GPU, 8GB/12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 3.1) and runs Android 12-based FuntouchOS 12.

As noted above, the company offers to variants-- 8GB RAM + 128GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Also, it supports RAM extension(up to 8GB extra) and users can extend the physical memory up to 16GB or 20GB (depending on the variant), provided there is enough storage space in the phone.



Vivo V23 Pro 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Our review unit comes with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and so far, it has worked smoothly without any issues. But, I am very keen to know how it will fare when playing graphics-heavy games such as Asphalt 9: Legends.

It supports eight 5G bands-- NSA/SA: 1, 3, 5, 8, 40, 41, 77, 78. The top two domestic players Reliance Jio and Airtel have announced to bring 5G service to India in the coming weeks.

The device comes with a 4,830mAh battery, which is good enough to last a full day under normal usage. The company is offering 66W FlashCharge with the retail box. Just 15 minutes of charging is enough to recharge from zero to 40 per cent capacity.

Also, the device supports, Smart Charging Engine tech that decreases the speed of battery deterioration and heat generated during charging.



Vivo V25 Pro 5G's camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Photography hardware

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts a triple-camera module-- main 64MP (with f/1.89, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with LED flash backed by an 8MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2) with a 2MP macro camera (f/2.4). It also supports up to 4K at 60fps (frames per second) video recording. And, on the front, it houses a 32MP autofocus sensor (with f/2.4).



Vivo V25 Pro 5G's camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



In the morning sunlight, Vivo V25 Pro 5G was able to capture fine pictures. As you can see, the colours of the flowers, particularly orange rose, blue pea vine flower and purple globe amaranth, come off vibrant and warmer than natural. But, the details have been pretty well captured and they are visually more appealing.



Vivo V25 Pro 5G's camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



But, the yellow flower's colour looks toned down, but actually, it is much closer to nature. It is pretty impressive, how well the fly on the flower is captured on the phone.



Vivo V25 Pro 5G's camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit





Vivo V25 Pro 5G's camera sample (screen-shot taken after magnifying the above picture using Windows Photo app zoom). Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



I will be checking out the Vivo V25 Pro's low-light capability and high-resolution video recording ability, and share my thoughts in the full review in the coming week.



Vivo V25 Pro 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



