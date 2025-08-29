Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Reliance Jio to launch IPO in first half of 2026, expand business overseas: Mukesh Ambani

Addressing the 48th Annual General Meeting of RIL, Ambani announced that Jio will now expand its operations overseas and develop its own artificial intelligence technology.
Last Updated : 29 August 2025, 10:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 August 2025, 10:54 IST
Business NewsMukesh AmbaniReliance JioIPOcompanies

Follow us on :

Follow Us