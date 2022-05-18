Vivo X80 Pro, X80 series with feature-rich cameras launched in India

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Wednesday (May 18) launched the much-awaited premium X80 series phones in India.

The new X80 comes in two variants-- X80 Pro and X80 -- with prices starting at Rs 54,999.

The top-end X80 Pro sports a 6.78-inch Quad HD+ (3200×1440p) E5 10-bit AMOLED LTPO screen with a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. It also comes with Gorilla Glass 6 shield and IP68 rating, meaning the device can survive underwater for close to 1.5 metres (around five feet) for up to 30 minutes.

It also supports an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slots, stereo speakers, and a Type-C port.

Vivo X80 Pro is powered by 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core CPU, Adreno 730 GPU, dedicated V1+ chip for photography, Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, and 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging, 50W wireless fast charging, 10W wireless reverse charging capacity.

It also boasts quad-camera module-- main 50MP camera (1/1.3-inch Samsung GNV sensor, f/1.57, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 48MP ultra-wide camera (IMX598 sensor, f/2.2) + 12MP 50mm 2X portrait camera (IMX663 sensor, f/1.85, gimbal) + 8MP periscope camera, OIS, 5x optical zoom, f/3.4 aperture, 60x super zoom, Laser autofocus, Zeiss T* coating, ZEISS optics) with LED flash. On the front, it features a 32MP (f/2.45).

The vivo X80 Pro (12GB RAM + 256GB storage) costs Rs 79,999.



Vivo X80 Pro. Photo Credit: Vivo India



Vivo X80 features a 6.78-inch full HD+ (2400×1800p) E5 AMOLED HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1000 nits brightness, dual-SIM and in-display fingerprint sensor.

It also comes with 4nm class 3.05GHz MediaTek Dimensity 9000 with Mali-G710 10-core GPU, dedicated Vivo V1+ chipset for photography, Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12, 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, and a 4, 500mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Vivo X80 boasts 50MP camera (1/1.49-inch Sony IMX866 RGBW sensor, f/1.75, OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide camera (Sony IMX663 sensor, f/2.0) + 12MP 50mm 2X portrait camera (Sony IMX663 sensor, f/1.98 aperture, 20x super zoom, Zeiss T* coating, ZEISS optics) with LED flash. On the front, it houses 32MP (f/2.45).

It comes in two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 54,999 and Rs. 59,999, respectively.

As part of the launch offers, prospective Vivo X80, and X80 Pro buyers can claim up to a 10% discount with select bank cards. Also, Rs 7,000 cash discount via HDFC card at retail stores.

The company also unveiled the TWS ANC and TWS 2E earbuds.

The Vivo TWS 2 ANC comes with 40dB advanced noise cancellation and an Immersive DEEP-HD Audio that uses high bandwidth and HD audio codec.



The new TWS ANC and TWS 2E earbuds. Credit: Vivo India



TWS 2E earphones come equipped with 12.2mm Super Strong Bass and Vivo's Golden Ears Acoustics Lab.

Both the Vivo TWS 2 ANC and 2E come with DeepX 2.0 Stereo sound effects that provide Mega Bass, Clear voice, and Clear Highs. They support Bluetooth 5.2 and Google Assistant.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.