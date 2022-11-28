WhatsApp denies data breach, says user data is safe

Messaging platform WhatsApp on Monday denied reports that data and phone numbers of several WhatsApp users was leaked and being sold on the dark web.

Last weekend, news platform CyberNews had allegedly found a trove of a digital dataset of around 500 million WhatsApp users 'on sale' with a different pricing structure based on the users' origin on the darknet.

The dataset for US (32.325 million users) was reportedly being sold for $7,000, for UK (11.522 million users) for $2,500, and Germany (6.054 million users) for $2,000.

User data of around 6.12 million citizens was also available to the highest bidder.

WhatsApp has categorically rejected the report by CyberNews. in a response to DH, the Meta-owned messaging app said that CyberNews had no substantial evidence to prove the user data it had shown was taken from WhatsApp.

"The claim written on Cybernews is based on unsubstantiated screenshots. There is no evidence of a ‘data leak’ from WhatsApp." WhatsApp Spokesperson said to DH.

There is no official report on any bad actors misusing the leaked user data as such. With email IDs and phone numbers, hackers use phishing techniques to prey on naive users.

We advise all readers who are active online to always exercise caution whenever they receive any messages or threats via email or SMS.

