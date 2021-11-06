WhatsApp now allows users to link mobile to PC without internet

For the past several months, WhatsApp has been testing multi-device features and recently, it also opened beta testing to the public.

Now, WhatsApp has rolled out a new update to both Android and iOS versions that would allow users to open WhatsApp Web on desktop even if the mobile phone has no internet connection.

This will enable users stay connected to all contacts on WhatsApp through the computer even if the phone is switched off.

However, to enable this feature, users have to opt-in 'Beta' programme on the desktop version. Users need not have to dig deep in the settings at all. Just open the WhatsApp Web on the browser and it will ask to scan the QR code on the phone and there, a message on the browser prompts you to accept the invitation to join the beta programme.

Going forward, you will see 'BETA' in the top left corner just beside your profile image. Then, you will be able to communicate with messages even if the phone is off.

There is one caveat though, if you send an unintended message to a person and want to delete it, you won't be able to erase it just yet. So, you should go to your WhatsApp on your phone to delete the text.

Also, if the phone is off for a minimum of 14 days, the WhatsApp account on the web will automatically get logged out.

Android-based WhatsApp users will be able to connect to a tablet, but iOS users still don't have the privilege of connecting their WhatsApp account on the iPad just yet.

WhatsApp is expected to continue testing the multi-device feature, as there is a need to remove bugs to improve user experience.

