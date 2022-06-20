WhatsApp now lets you choose who can see your profile picture

Last week, WhatsApp released a migration feature that allowed Android phone users to move their chat history data from an Android phone to a new iPhone. Now, it has introduced a couple of new privacy features to the messenger app.
First up, the Meta-owned company has revealed that the latest update to WhatsApp will offer users the option to pick and choose who they'd like to see their profile photos or block others from viewing the DP (display picture).
This will help in protecting the users from getting stalked by former partners and weird people on the messenger app.
Also, WhatsApp is also giving an option to disable the 'last seen' feature on WhatsApp. This will save people from embarrassing situations wherein you have been avoiding replying to a friend or a colleague, and the latter would know that you were using WhatsApp and yet you haven't made effort to see the text or for courtesy's sake, at least reply to message.
Here's how to change your profile photo and last seen privacy settings:
Step 1: Open WhatsApp >> Accounts >> Privacy
Step 2: Then, open Profile Photo >> Choose four options-- 1) Everyone 2) My Contacts 3) My Contacts Except... 4) Nobody
For 'Last Seen' feature, same procedure
Step 1: Open WhatsApp >> Account >> Privacy
Step 2: Then, Open 'Last Seen' >> Choose four options-- 1) Everyone 2) My Contacts 3) My Contacts Except... 4) Nobody
In a related development, WhatsApp is testing the 'Do Not Disturb' mode to let users block people from calling and sending messages on the messenger app during a particular time slot.
