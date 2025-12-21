<p>Mumbai: Amid the emerging situation in Bangladesh, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder-president Prakash Ambedkar, also known as Balasaheb Ambedkar, asked the Narendra Modi-government to respond firmly but not impulsively. </p><p>Ambedkar said he was deeply alarmed by the ongoing attacks on religious and ethnic minorities, particularly the extremely vulnerable Buddhist and Chakma communities. </p>.Perpetrators of barbaric killing of Dipu Chandra Das be brought to justice: India to Bangladesh.<p>A lawyer, activist and politician, the 71-year-old Ambedkar, who is a two-term Lok Sabha MP from Akola and a one-time Rajya Sabha member, is the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution of India. </p><p>“Mobocracy and widespread lawlessness have engulfed Bangladesh. Criminal groups now operate with increasing boldness, issuing disquieting public statements that challenge the very sovereignty of our nation,” he said.</p><p>“Calls in Bangladesh about breaking India’s Seven Sisters are hostile rhetoric, but Delhi should respond firmly but not impulsively. Delhi must strongly communicate to Dhaka that any support whether direct or indirect for insurgency in the North-East is a red line,” he said, adding: “Delhi should make every effort for a smarter diplomacy with Bangladesh. And, Modi should cease his Manuwadi politics and engage in cultural and political inclusion in the North-East.”</p><p>However, Ambedkar noted that the bigger issue is how we lost a friendly neighbour. “This situation did not simply appear overnight.” </p><p>Hitting out at the Prime Minister, he said: “This is Modi’s failure! This is Modi’s failure of foreign policy! This is the result of Modi’s arrogance! Modi treated our neighbours as strategic chessboards, not societies! “Neighbourhood First” became a mere slogan without sufficient political sensitivity.”</p><p>"Modi’s domestic Manuwadi politics spilled into foreign perception and failed to build durable goodwill, especially in Muslim-majority neighbours! Modi ignored public diplomacy while China mastered it! A stable Bangladesh is very crucial for India,” said Ambedkar. </p><p>According to him, any further instability will result in cross-border insurgent regrouping and arms trafficking. “Bangladesh’s cooperation has been crucial in suppressing these threats. The situation may trigger mass migration into West Bengal, Assam, Tripura and other regions. It threatens transit to the North-East, energy cooperation, Bay of Bengal connectivity projects,” he added.</p>