<p>Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh: In a second security scare within a month, a cow strayed towards Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's car moments after he alighted from it, causing anxious moments to his security detail.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on Friday evening when Adityanath arrived to inaugurate the Gorakhnath overbridge. After a video of it surfaced on Sunday, authorities ordered a probe and a municipal corporation supervisor was suspended.</p>.<p>The video showed MP Ravi Kishan stepping out of the vehicle first. When the chief minister followed, a cow was seen approaching and came close to the car, prompting the alert security personnel to form a cordon.</p>.<p>The personnel scurried to block the bovine and drive it away, preventing any harm.</p>.<p>Later, Municipal Commissioner Gaurav Singh Sograwal ordered an internal probe into how the animal breached the security perimeter despite standard checks.</p>.Let the investigation continue; the truth will emerge: CM Yogi Adityanath.<p>A preliminary inquiry found negligence on part of a municipal corporation supervisor, Arvind Kumar, who has now been suspended. Kumar was responsible for monitoring civic arrangements in the area.</p>.<p>Sograwal said any lapse in VVIP security will not be tolerated and arrangements will be reviewed and tightened to prevent recurrence.</p>.<p>The issue of stray cattle in Uttar Pradesh has often been raised by opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.</p>.<p>On December 2, a visibly drunk man had broken through Adityanath's security cordon and advanced towards the stage during the Kashi Tamil Sangam 4.0 event at Namo Ghat in Varanasi.</p>.<p>The man, who was mentally ill, was caught by commandos from the chief minister's security detail.</p>.<p>"The young man has been identified as Joginder Gupta, who sells water at the city station. He is a heavy drinker and reached the venue inebriated. Joginder is also suffering from mental stress and is undergoing treatment," Additional Commissioner of Police Vidush Saxena had said following the incident.</p>