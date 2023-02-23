WhatsApp working on message edit feature

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly still working on a feature that will allow users to edit messages on the platform, in iOS beta.
The new feature will give users up to 15 minutes to edit their messages to fix any mistake or include any additional information to the original message, reports WABetaInfo.
This feature is currently under development and is not ready to be released to beta testers.
The report further mentioned that the company might also bring a feature in a future update of the application, which will allow users to edit media captions.
In November last year, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on this feature, for iOS beta.
Meanwhile, earlier this week, WhatsApp was reportedly working on a feature that will allow users to send photos with high quality in iOS beta.
The new option will preserve the image dimensions, but light compression will still be applied to the picture.
