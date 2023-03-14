Xiaomi Redmi Smart Fire TV with Amazon's Fire OS launched in India

Leading smart TV maker, Xiaomi on Tuesday (March 14) unveiled the company's new budget Redmi TV in India.

It is the company's first-ever non-Android smart television. As mentioned in the headline, it boasts built-in Amazon Fire TV media player and offers quick and convenient access to a wide variety of entertainment and content on the home screen similar to how the 'Amazon Basic' TV series look and work.

It runs Amazon's Fire OS 7 and supports more than 12,000 apps from the Fire TV app store including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, YouTube, and more. Users also get access to Amazon miniTV, and 70 plus live channels such as Aaj Tak, Zee News, India Today, DD National and more for free with Zee5, nexGTV, Kids First and more.

It also comes with Redmi Voice Remote with Amazon Alexa support. With this, users can control the TV in terms of switching between channels, launching OTT apps, searching for movie or TV series titles, playing music, and controlling smart home devices with just their voice.



Redmi Smart Fire TV series. Credit: Xiaomi



It sports a thin bezel around the display. It has a 32-inch HD Ready screen and is powered by Vivid Picture Engine technology, 20W speakers tuned by Dolby Audio, and supports DTS-HD and DTS: Virtual X technology, which promise to deliver immersive viewing experience.

As far as the connectivity is concerned, it supports Dual-Band Wi-Fi, AirPlay, Miracast, and Bluetooth 5.0. Furthermore, it comes with two HDMI ports (ARC x 1), two USB ports, an AV port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Xiaomi's new Redmi Smart Fire TV costs Rs 13,999 on mi.com and Amazon. As part of the launch campaign, the company is offering the new television for Rs 11,999 for a limited time.

