Chikkamagaluru: A 33-year-old man died allegedly due to accidental firing when he was hunting along with his friends.

According to the police, the deceased is Sanju from Keremakki.

A group of three friends, which included the deceased, had gone out hunting with guns when the accident occurred.

Sanju died on the spot after being hit by a bullet from the gun of one of his friends.

A case has been registered at Mallandur police station. Investigation is in progress.