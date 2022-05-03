Xiaomi tipped to bring Redmi Pad 5G Android tablet in India soon

After launching the mid-range Xiaomi Pad 5 in India, the Chinese company is planning to bring another model soon.

Reliable tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter has hinted Xiaomi may launch a Redmi-branded Android 5G tablet in the subcontinent.

Redmi range of phones, fitness watches, and smart TVs--all have received good responses from the public for affordable price offering and we expect the upcoming Redmi Pad 5G will find takers in the price-conscious market like India.

For a long time, the tablet segment has been dominated by Samsung and Apple with the Galaxy Tab S (& A) series and iPads, respectively. With work-from-home and online studies becoming the new normal, there is a lot of pent-up demand for gadgets with big screens, which can not only assist in learning for long hours but also a great medium to watch movies and other types of multimedia consumption.

Now that Xiaomi Pad 5 gives good competition to Galaxy Tab A and generic iPad models in the Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 price range, the Redmi Pad (Wi-Fi only) series is most likely to be placed under Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000 segment. However, the 5G tablet models will cost more.

