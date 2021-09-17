You can now pre-order iPhone 13, 13 Pro on Apple online store in India

Apple, earlier this week, unveiled the new line of iPhone 13 series along with the iPad (9th Gen) and iPad mini (6th Gen) at the 'California streaming' event in Cupertino.

As advertised, the new iPhones are now up for pre-order in India on the official Apple online store. The company is offering lucrative exchange deals to customers with older iPhones. It is offering between Rs 9000 and Rs 46,120 off when you trade in an iPhone 8 or newer model.

And on premium Android handsets, you can get discounts up to Rs 30,000.

Also, Apple's official distributor Ingram Micro is offering Rs 6,000 cashback on iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini on EMI transactions on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards and Non-EMI transactions on HDFC Bank Credit Cards, but only from September 24 select stores.



It is offering Rs 5,000 cashback is available for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max on EMI transactions on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards and Non-EMI transactions on HDFC Bank Credit Cards too.

There is also a No Cost EMI option for up to 24 months on consumer loans with starting EMI for iPhone 13 at Rs 3,329 per month and an attractive trade-in offer with an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000.

Even Redington in partnership with HDFC Bank is offering similar cash backs on all range of iPhone 13 series models.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro is available in graphite, gold, silver, and sierra blue in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and all-new 1TB storage options with prices starting at Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,29,900, respectively.



The new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini is available in pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED in a new entry-level capacity of 128GB for double the storage, as well as 256GB and 512GB capacities-- with prices starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 69,900, respectively.



Apple iPhone 13: Key features you need to know

Apple iPhone 13 and 13 mini come in 6.1-inch (2532x1170p at 460 ppi) and 5.4-inch (2340x1080p at 476 ppi) screen sizes and the iPhone 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max sport a 6.1-inch (2532x1170p at 460 ppi) and a 6.7-inch (2778x1284p at 458 ppi) sizes, respectively.

They come with Super Retina XDR OLED display with True Tone technology, Wide colour display (P3), Haptic Touch and 1,200 nits max brightness (HDR).

Apple iPhone 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max also support ProMotion technology with adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz.

Inside, all the four iPhone 13 series models feature an Apple A15 Bionic chipset (with 15 billion transistors) with a new 6-core CPU with two performance and four efficiency cores and a new 16-core Neural Engine.



However, the iPhone 13 and 13 mini feature 4-core GPU, whereas the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max have 5-core GPU.

All iPhone 13 series models are capable of performing 15.8 trillion operations and offer 50 per cent better CPU performance and 30 per cent faster graphics processing than the nearest competitor.

Furthermore, the Apple iPhone 13 mini and the standard iPhone 13 promise to deliver close to 17.5 hours and 19 hours of video playback, respectively.

On the other hand, the iPhone 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max can offer up to 22 hours and 28 hours of video playback.

All the iPhone 13 series models get big upgrades in terms of photography hardware. They now support Cinematic mode for recording videos with shallow depth of field (1080p at 30 fps), which no other rival brands offer.

The iPhone 13 and the 13 mini come with Dual 12MP camera system (Wide: ƒ/1.6 and Ultra-Wide: ƒ/2.4) with Night mode, Deep Fusion, Sensor-shift optical image stabilisation and more.



On the other hand, the iPhone 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max, boast triple 12MP camera system (Telephoto: ƒ/2.8, Wide: ƒ/1.5 and Ultra Wide: ƒ/1.8 ), Night mode, Deep Fusion, Apple ProRAW, Sensor-shift optical image stabilisation, 3x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out; 6x optical zoom range, Digital zoom up to 15x and more.

