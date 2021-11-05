You can now register for JioPhone Next in India

After months of delay, Reliance Jio has finally launched the budget JioPhone Next in India.

Interested consumers can now register to buy JioPhone Next on the official Jio website and also the mobile app.

Even users can register their interest to purchase the JioPhone Next on WhatsApp. They just have to type "Hi" to 70182 70182 (Reliance JioMart Digital) and then tap 'Confirm Interest' to register your name. Follow the on-screen instruction and you will be notified of the availability of the device and other purchasing details through the aforementioned mobile number and register email ID.



Reliance Jio bot launched on WhatsApp to assist people buying JioPhone Next. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The company will the device with lucrative data bundles with EMI starting at Rs 1,999 and the rest of the amount can be paid in installments over 18 or 24 months.

If the user wants to buy the JioPhone Next up front, they have to pay Rs 6,499.

Interested customers can book the device from next week during Deepavali at JioMart Digital retail locations across India.



Reliance JioPhone Next offers. Credit: Reliance Jio.



Reliance JioPhone Next: All you need to know

The new phone features a 5.44-inch HD+ (1440x720p) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield with an anti-fingerprint coating.

Inside, it comes with Android-based Pragati OS backed by a 1.3Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 225 quad-core processor with 2GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable up to 512GB), 13MP on the back, an 8MP snapper on the front, and a 3,500mAh battery.

The new Pragati OS is custom-developed exclusively for JioPhone. It is said to offer a better interface and functionality for Indian consumers. It will have voice-first features that enable these users to consume content and navigate the phone in their own language, in addition to delivering a great camera experience.

For instance, the users who might not be able to read content in their language, they can make the phone read it for them with a tap of a button. It will translate what’s on their screen, and even have it read back to them in their own language.



JioPhone Next camera features. Credit: Reliance Jio



Google said it has optimised the phone’s Camera module to capture great photos and videos: from clearer photos at night and in low-light situations to HDR mode that brings out the wider colour and dynamic range in photos, these are the firsts for affordable phones in India.

It has also partnered with Snap to integrate Indian-specific Snapchat Lenses directly into the phone’s camera, and we will continue to update this experience.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.