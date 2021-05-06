Tesla developing data platform for car owners in China

US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc said it is developing a data platform for car owners in China to access data generated by their vehicles.
Tesla is making electric Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles at its Shanghai factory. It aims to launch the data platform this year, it said in a statement.
