Tesla developing data platform for car owners in China

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • May 06 2021, 11:34 ist
  • updated: May 06 2021, 11:34 ist
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk dances onstage during a delivery event for Tesla China-made Model 3 cars in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020. Credit: Reuters File Photo

US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc said it is developing a data platform for car owners in China to access data generated by their vehicles.

Tesla is making electric Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles at its Shanghai factory. It aims to launch the data platform this year, it said in a statement. 

China
Tesla

