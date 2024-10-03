Home
Tesla to recall over 27,000 Cybertruck vehicles over rear-view image delay

The Cybertruck's system in the affected vehicles may not complete a shutdown process before it is commanded to boot up, resulting in a delay in displaying the rear-view image.
Reuters
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 10:44 IST

Published 03 October 2024, 10:44 IST
Elon MuskBusiness NewsTesla

