Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

The rising appeal of townships post-pandemic

Townships are designed as self-sustaining mini-cities, providing a secure environment where residents have access to essential services nearby.
Surya Pulagam
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 02:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2024, 02:57 IST
Business NewspandemicReal Estate

Follow us on :

Follow Us