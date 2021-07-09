ByteDance to end compulsory weekend overtime

TikTok owner ByteDance to end compulsory weekend overtime

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Jul 09 2021, 17:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 17:31 ist
headquarters of ByteDance, the parent company of video sharing app TikTok, is seen in Beijing. Credit: AFP Photo

TikTok owner ByteDance on Friday said that it would formally end its weekend overtime policy from August 1, two weeks after its short-video rival Kuaishou announced a similar decision.

The move came as Chinese tech companies face fierce nationwide debate about whether to end the infamous "996" style of working 9 am to 9 pm six days a week. 

ByteDance
China

