TikTok owner ByteDance to end compulsory weekend overtime

TikTok owner ByteDance on Friday said that it would formally end its weekend overtime policy from August 1, two weeks after its short-video rival Kuaishou announced a similar decision.
The move came as Chinese tech companies face fierce nationwide debate about whether to end the infamous "996" style of working 9 am to 9 pm six days a week.
