TVS Motors' Apache bikes cross 40 lakh unit sales since launch in 2005

Two-wheeler major TVS Motor Company on Monday said it has sold 40 lakh motorcycles of its premium brand, TVS Apache, globally since its launch in 2005.

To commemorate the forty lakh global sales milestone celebrations, TVS Motor Company in collaboration with its customers has created a “Longest Chequered Flag” spanning a length of 957 feet at its sprawling unit in Mysuru in Karnataka.

The flag, which is an expression of gratitude for the customers’ love and faith in the TVS Apache brand, was created by sourcing over 2,000 images. It has set the record in the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records.

“It is a momentous day for us at TVS Motor Company, as we achieve the 4 million global sales milestone for our premium motorcycle brand, TVS Apache. Over the years, young and aspirational riders have shown keen interest in performance-oriented, premium motorcycles,” K N Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company, said.

He added that the TVS Apache brand has garnered immense popularity amongst motorcycle enthusiasts globally and showcases the company’s technological prowess, using years of experience and racing pedigree.

“Our journey to achieving this milestone is filled with exemplary efforts that have gone into making TVS Apache a truly global brand. This milestone is an affirmation of our commitment to offering superior products to our discerning customers,” he added in the statement.