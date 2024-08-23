TVS to launch its next EV this year

At the launch of Jupiter 110 - a variant of the variomatic scooter (Jupiter) it had originally launched in 2013, asked if the company would come with an electric variant of the model, KN Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO of TVS Motors, said, “I think you should hold your breath. There is one more EV scooter launch. It is between Q2 and Q3. You will see that closer to the launch. We will delight you. I promise you that.”