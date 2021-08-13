Twitter India chief moves to US-based role

Twitter India chief Manish Maheshwari moves to US-based role

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 13 2021, 18:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2021, 18:16 ist
Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari. Credit: DH File Photo

Twitter India chief Manish Maheshwari has moved to a US-based role, the company's vice president for the unified region of Japan, South Korea and Asia Pacific (JAPAC) tweeted on Friday.

"Congrats on your new US-based role in charge of revenue strategy and operations for new markets worldwide," the JAPAC VP said.

Twitter India and its MD have locked horns with the government over the new IT rules and the sharing of some content which the police said was shared to cause communal unrest.

The Ghaziabad Police on June 15 booked Twitter Inc, Twitter Communications India Pvt.Ltd.(Twitter India), news website The Wire, journalists Mohammed Zubair and Rana Ayyub, besides Congress leaders Salman Nizami, Maskoor Usmani, Shama Mohamed and writer Saba Naqvi. They were booked over the circulation of a video in which an elderly man Abdul Shamad Saifi alleges that he was thrashed by some young men, who also asked him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' on June 5. According to police, the video was shared to cause communal unrest.

Twitter
Manish Maheshwari

