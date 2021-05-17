Union Bank of India to raise Rs 1,750 crore through QIP

The committee has set the floor price of the QIP at Rs 35.60 per equity share

PTI
  • May 17 2021, 23:27 ist
  • updated: May 17 2021, 23:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

State-owned Union Bank of India (UBI) on Monday said it has approved raising of Rs 1,750 crore through qualified institutional placement.

The committee of the directors for raising capital funds at its meeting held on May 17, 2021, has approved raising of funds for an amount not exceeding Rs 1,750 crore through the issue of equity shares through qualified institutions placement (QIP), UBI said in a regulatory filing.

The committee authorised the opening of the issue today, said the lender.

The committee has set the floor price of the QIP at Rs 35.60 per equity share.

The bank may offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent on the floor price so calculated for the issue, it added.

Union Bank of India scrip closed 1.5 per cent up at Rs 37.95 apiece on BSE.

Union Bank of India
BSE
market

