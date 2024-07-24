BJP leaders to hold programmes to highlight benefits of Union Budget

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked its party leaders to carry out programmes in their respective constituencies this weekend in order to impart knowledge regarding the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.

A directive has been sent out by party president J P Nadda to party’s chief ministers, parliamentarians, union as well as state ministers, and office-bearers.

The programmes, must highlight the benefits of the Budget for the poor, farmers, SC-STs, those employed in MSMEs, the directive said. It has asked state units to designate an office-bearer, and to submit a report after the campaign is completed. Leaders have also been asked to highlight various points of the Budget, on their personal and official social media accounts.