BJP leaders to hold programmes to highlight benefits of Union Budget

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked its party leaders to carry out programmes in their respective constituencies this weekend in order to impart knowledge regarding the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.
A directive has been sent out by party president J P Nadda to party’s chief ministers, parliamentarians, union as well as state ministers, and office-bearers.
The programmes, must highlight the benefits of the Budget for the poor, farmers, SC-STs, those employed in MSMEs, the directive said. It has asked state units to designate an office-bearer, and to submit a report after the campaign is completed. Leaders have also been asked to highlight various points of the Budget, on their personal and official social media accounts.
In February, when the Interim Budget was tabled ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the finance minister had tabled a white paper on the “lost decade” of the UPA years.
The document had details of the UPA era scams including the coal scam, 2G scam, Commonwealth Games, Saradha Chit Scam, INX Media case, Aircel-Maxis, Antrix-Devas etc.
The BJP had then carried out a countrywide publicity campaign. The party’s state units were asked to hold press conferences in each of the 543 Lok Sabha segments.
PM meets Nadda
Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a meeting with party president J P Nadda, union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah as well as general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh.
The party’s central leaders got into a huddle to discuss organisational matters. Though unconfirmed, sources did not rule out the possibility of the leadership discussing the appointment of a working president.
