Budget 2021 | A look at govt's expenditure in FY21

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman will unveil the closely-watched Union Budget on February 1

  Jan 30 2021
  • updated: Jan 30 2021, 19:06 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman will unveil the closely-watched Union Budget on February 1. With Sitharman vowing to present a Budget "like never before", stakes are high.

As the Budget comes amid an economic contraction of 7.7 per cent, all eyes are on the finance minister to see how she prioritises spending to get the pandemic-ravaged nation back to being the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

With pandemic-hit sectors awaiting allocations in the upcoming Budget, here's a look at the government's last year's expenditure in a nutshell:

 

