Budget 2021 | FM should increase allocation towards digital infrastructure, automation: NEC Corporation India CFO

'FM should increase allocation towards digital infra'

DH Contributor
  • Jan 30 2021, 19:06 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2021, 19:06 ist
Mayank Khandelwal, Chief Financial Officer of NEC Corporation India. Credit: LinkedIn/mayank-khandelwalca

By Mayank Khandelwal,

Digital acceleration will be critical for India’s growth going forward. The 2021 Budget should have a focused approach towards digitalisation and the finance minister should increase the budgetary allocation towards digital infrastructure, technology upgradation, digital governance, and automation. In addition, the finance minister should promote investment towards enhancing skills in new-age technologies like 5G, AI, big data, blockchain, and advanced manufacturing to sustain and improve India’s global competitiveness.

(The author is the Chief Financial Officer of NEC Corporation India)

Union Budget 2021
IT
industry
5G
Automation
Artificial Intelligence
Big Data
Blockchain

