Budget 2021 | Hopeful to see further refinement in GST reforms, says Parle Products Category Head

By Krishnarao Buddha,

Union Budget 2021 was an important one since it was being presented on the backdrop of pandemic and focusing on the immediate priorities.

Government’s roadmap to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ weaves in Parle’s vision as well and encourages our people in the remotest parts of the country. This will translate into the stability and growth of the FMCG sector, with the sustenance of existing business and birth of new ones.

The attention in the budget on initiatives related to infrastructure in rural India are positive markers for both ease of doing business and ease of life for farmers in Rural India.

However, we are hopeful to see further refinement in GST reforms and how the government can enable disposable incomes to the middle-class for easy consumer consumption.

(The author is Category Head at Parle Products)