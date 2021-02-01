BUDGET 2021
DH Radio | Key takeaways from Union Budget 2021 Budget pushes health spends; no change in I-T slabs For every rupee in govt kitty, 53p to come from taxes
Key takeaways from Sitharaman's Budget speech Union Budget: Rs 4.78 lakh crore allocated for defence Poll-bound states get focus in FM's Budget Speech Budget 2021 Live: Budget 'let down like never before', says Chidambaram Implementing 'One Nation, One Ration Card' in 32 states Pensioners above 75 yrs exempted from ITR filing Agriculture infra fund increased to Rs 40,000 cr
LIC IPO to be completed in FY22
Rs 35,400 cr allocated for Covid-19 vaccines in FY22
'Markets will be happy with Budget given its direction'

Budget 2021 | Markets will be happy with the Budget given its overall direction: Taurus Mutual Fund CEO

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 01 2021, 17:30 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 17:30 ist
A pedestrian watches a digital screen relaying the budget speech by Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo

By Waqar Naqvi,

While one needs to wait for the fine print yet one can say  that broadly the markets will be happy with the budget given the overall direction of the budget indicated by the government's decision to:

1. Decision to privatize two PSU banks and one Insurance company.
2. Create an ARC and AMC to manage stressed assets - this can be built upon in the years to come into a bigger entity. 
3. No increase in direct and indirect taxes. 
4. Allowing FDI up to 74% in Insurance Companies. 

Union Budget live updates only on DH

Perhaps the high fiscal deficit of FY 21 due to Covid-19 prevented the government from reducing the personal income tax for individual taxpayers.

(The author is the Chief Executive Officer of Taurus Mutual Fund)

UNION BUDGET SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Finance
Mutual Funds
banks
Insurance
foreign direct investment
FDI
COVID-19
Fiscal deficit
Union Budget 2021

What's Brewing

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 