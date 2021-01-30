'Budget 2021 must provide incentives to MSMEs'

Budget 2021 must provide incentives to MSMEs, says Clover Infotech MD

  • Jan 30 2021, 16:14 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2021, 16:14 ist

By Javed Tapia

“I believe it would immensely help if the budget can address the MSMEs ( a sector that contributes 30% to the GDP and plays a vital role in 40% of our exports) with incentives to adopt the latest digital technologies and augment growth and operational efficiency. We are at the onset of a decade of accelerated digital transformation across industries and we are well-poised to address this global demand by leveraging the power of young India. To facilitate this, the government must consider initiatives in areas such as broadband internet penetration and building a secure technology infrastructure to ensure democratic access to digital skills and ubiquitous learning opportunities for our largely millennial population.” - 

(The author is Managing Director at Clover Infotech)

