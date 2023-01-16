Budget 2023 | What comprises Economic Survey?

Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget 2023 on February 1.

The nation waits anxiously to know what measures her ministry would take in order to improve the financial situation of the country.

Let’s have a bird’s eye view of what an Economic Survey means.

An Economic Survey, in simple terms, is a survey that is conducted to review the financial developments of the country in the last fiscal year.

It also plays a great role in analysing different trends in various sectors of the economy like agriculture, industrial production, export, import infrastructure, among other things.

The survey can also have a look at other economic reforms that can have a great influence on the Budget.

Contents

It generally has two parts:

a. Part that talks about the economic challenges that India faces

b. Part that deals with the analysis of the previous year

Presentation

The Economic Survey is presented a day before the presentation of the actual Budget. It is prepared under the supervision of the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA).

History

The first Economic Survey was presented in the lower House of the Parliament in 1950-51. It continued to be a part of the Union Budget, but since 1964, it has been de-linked and is being presented much earlier.

Themes

It is interesting to note that Economic Surveys have themes on which they are based.

For example, in the year 2016-17, the theme was ‘Saving Lives and Livelihoods’.

For the year 2017-18, it was ‘Women Empowerment’.

Similarly, the theme for 2021-22 was ‘Agile approach’ signifying the measures taken to counter the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Economic Survey is an important tool to design a Budget as it provides a full-fledged feedback and also acts as a guide by pointing out the priorities the Finance Ministry has to take in the next financial year.

However, the Economic Survey is non-binding. That means the government may reject all the recommendations made in the survey.