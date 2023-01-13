Budget 2023 | What is Deflation and Disinflation?

Budget 2023 | What is Deflation and Disinflation?

With the annual Budget exercise only a few weeks away, let us take a look at some key terms

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 13 2023, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2023, 22:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Narendra Modi government is set to present its Union Budget on February 1. With the annual exercise only a few weeks away, let us take a look at some key terms.

Deflation: 

Deflation is the phenomenon when the overall price of goods and services goes down to an extent that the inflation rate becomes negative. It can be caused by a decline in the money supply, government spending, consumer spending, and corporate investment.

Deflation is harmful to an economy. It decreases economic growth and generates severe unemployment. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) manages deflation by infusing a higher money supply to the market.

Disinflation:

Not to be confused with deflation, disinflation is the temporary slowdown in the pace of price inflation. The Federal Reserve uses disinflation to describe a period of slowing inflation rate over the short term. Unlike deflation, this is not harmful to the economy. Inflation and deflation refer to the direction of prices, while disinflation refers to the rate of change in inflation.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Inflation
Business News
Union Budget 2023
Union Budget
Budget FAQs

What's Brewing

Kerala in 'New York Times' 52 destinations for 2023

Kerala in 'New York Times' 52 destinations for 2023

The plight of Indian tennis: The whys, whats and hows

The plight of Indian tennis: The whys, whats and hows

Longest cruise Ganga Vilas to cost Rs 20L per person

Longest cruise Ganga Vilas to cost Rs 20L per person

Jharkhand mining case a 'crime thriller': HC

Jharkhand mining case a 'crime thriller': HC

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dead at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dead at 54

Bread to Ganga jal: What Indians need within 10 mins

Bread to Ganga jal: What Indians need within 10 mins

 