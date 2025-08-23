<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that when educators are not treated with dignity or offered respectable emoluments, it diminishes the value a country places on knowledge and undermines the motivation of those entrusted with building its intellectual capital.</p><p>The court emphasised it is just not enough to keep reciting “gurubramha gururvishnu gurdevo maheshwarah” at public functions.</p><p>“If we believe in this declaration, it must be reflected in the way the nation treats its teachers,” a bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi said.</p><p>The court expressed its displeasure over the low emoluments being given to the assistant professors who are appointed on a contractual basis in various government engineering colleges in Gujarat. </p><p>“It is disturbing that assistant professors are getting monthly emoluments of Rs 30,000. It is high time that the state takes up the issue and rationalises the pay structure on the basis of functions that they perform,” the bench said.</p><p>In its August 22, 2025, judgment, the bench said academicians, lecturers, and professors are the intellectual backbone of any nation, as they dedicate their lives to shaping the minds and character of future generations. </p>.Ravi slams Congress over 3-category SC quota reclassification .<p>The court pointed out that their work goes far beyond delivering lessons—it involves mentoring, guiding research, nurturing critical thinking, and instilling values that contribute to the progress of society.</p><p>However, in many contexts, the compensation and recognition extended to them do not truly reflect the significance of their contribution in the case, the bench added.</p><p>By ensuring fair remuneration and dignified treatment, the bench said, “We affirm the importance of their role and reinforce the nation’s commitment to quality education, innovation, and a brighter future for its youth”.</p><p>Applying the principles of equal pay for equal work, the court confirmed the directions of the High Court's division bench to pay a minimum of the pay scale of assistant professors to the respondents.</p><p>The court directed the similarly placed contractually appointed assistant professors would be paid a minimum of the scale payable to assistant professors.</p><p>Contractual assistant professors were paid monthly sum of Rs 30,000 in 2012, which remained the same in 2025. Those who worked ad hoc post 2008 were paid Rs 34,000 in 2012 and got Rs 1,16,000 per month in 2025. However, those appointed on regular basis were paid Rs 40,412 in 2012 and Rs 1,36,952 per month in 2025. </p>