Budget 2024: 'FDI-First Develop India', says FM Nirmala Sitharaman in speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the significant role of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), giving it a new perspective by terming it as 'First Develop India', during the Interim Budget speech this year.

She pointed to the prosperous period of the Modi government, noting a substantial FDI influx of $596 billion from 2014 to 2023, almost double compared to the $298 billion recorded from 2005 to 2014.