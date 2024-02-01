Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman goes with blue saree for last Budget presentation ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Dressed in blue for the occasion this year, Sitharaman had worn a hand woven 'Ilkal' saree with traditional 'Kasuti' details embroidered during her last year's Budget presentation. Sitharaman is a Rajya Sabha member from North Karnataka's educational hub Dharwad— the city known for its Kasuti works. A traditional folk embroidery craft, 'Kasuti' art on the cloth is crafted with a geographical indication tag which is known to be unique to Dharwad.

FM Sitharaman has kept Dharwad as her choice of place to choose the saree she would adorn on the day of the Budget speech. During her presentation in 2023, Sitharaman opted for a 800 gm silk saree with fine detailing and works of chariots, peacocks, and lotus— designed by ‘Arathi Crafts’ and owned by Arati Hiremath in Dharwad.

The Interim Budget today is the outgoing government's presentation of what it has achieved in terms of revenue and what's spent during the past. After the presentation, a vote-on-account will be presented in the Parliament.

According to Article 116 of the Indian Constitution, a vote on account signifies an upfront allocation of fund to the government from the Consolidated Fund if India (CFI). Vote on account is a provision to sanction Parliamentary approval to the government for essential spending including salaries and ongoing expenses— for the transitional period.

Such a sanction is valid for up to two months, but can be extended. CFI contains all revenues generated by the Central government, including taxes, interest on loans, and other such collections.