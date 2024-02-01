Budget 2024: Modi government's allocations to defence in five years

Here's an analysis of the allocation towards over the past 5 years:

2024-25

One of the significant announcements made for the Defence sector was the launch of a new scheme for strengthening deep-tech technologies for defence purposes and to expedite 'atmanirbharta' or self-reliance in the area.

The capital outlay for the Indian Air Force was the highest at Rs 57,137.09 crore including Rs 15,721 crore for the procurement of aircraft and aero engines and Rs 36,223.13 crore for other equipment, reported news agency PTI.

In the capital outlay for defence services, Rs 40,777 crore was set aside for aircraft and aero engines, while Rs 62,343 crore was allocated for "other equipment".

An outlay of Rs 23,800 crore was made for India's naval fleet and Rs 6,830 crore for naval dockyard projects.