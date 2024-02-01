Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman says Modi's promise of 'muft bijli' on Ram Mandir consecration day soon to be a reality

Sitharaman is presenting the Interim Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25. This is her sixth budget, and the last one for the Narendra Modi government before the country heads to Lok Sabha elections.

During the election year, instead of the full Union Budget, the government presents an Interim Budget which covers a short period of time until the election results are out.

The Interim Budget gives the government spending rights till the end of fiscal year which falls on March 31.