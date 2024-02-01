Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman says Modi's promise of 'muft bijli' on Ram Mandir consecration day soon to be a reality

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stressed on rooftop solarisation and 'muft bijli' while presenting the Interim Budget 2024, right before the Lok Sabha elections.
She said that as per PM Narendra Modi's resolve for solarisation on the day of Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya, the Budget is introducing a new scheme for rooftop solarisation, under which one crore households would be able to use up to 300 units free electricity every month.
Sitharaman is presenting the Interim Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25. This is her sixth budget, and the last one for the Narendra Modi government before the country heads to Lok Sabha elections.
During the election year, instead of the full Union Budget, the government presents an Interim Budget which covers a short period of time until the election results are out.
The Interim Budget gives the government spending rights till the end of fiscal year which falls on March 31.