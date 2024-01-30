Budget 2024: Steel makers expect continued focus on infra spend, import-checking measures

New Delhi: Steel makers expect continued focus on the infrastructure spending, push to domestic manufacturing, and measures to check rising imports in the upcoming 2024-25 Union Budget.

In the 2023-24 Budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a capex of Rs 10 lakh crore for infrastructure development.

"The government should continue the focus on increasing the spend on infrastructure. It should also work on further improving the cost of doing business and the ease of doing business," Tata Steel CEO & MD T V Narendran told PTI.

The industry also expects the government to take some measures to check rising imports as dumping of steel in India can hurt the profitability of players and the investment plans of the steel industry, he said.

Dilip Oommen, CEO, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, said the industry expects the Budget to reflect the government's continued dedication to economic growth.

"We urge a stronger focus on fair trade policies such as anti-dumping measures, raw material security, infrastructure investment, competitive financial ecosystem, R&D incentives, export promotion, skill development, and environmental sustainability," Oommen said.