<p>Mumbai: Unidentified persons opened fire outside filmmaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rohit-shetty">Rohit Shetty's</a> residence in Mumbai's Juhu area early on Sunday, officials said.</p>.<p>There were no reports of injuries, an official said, adding that security outside the building was intensified following the incident.</p>.<p>It was not yet known whether the filmmaker was at his residence when the incident occurred, he said.</p>.Scam on wheels: Mumbai cabbie charges tourist Rs 18,000 for 400-metre ride, held.<p>"Someone fired on the building. Zonal police and crime branch teams are investigating," the official said.</p>.<p>According to initial reports, four rounds were fired at the building by unidentified persons, he said.</p>.<p>The Juhu police and crime branch team rushed to the spot and launched the investigation.</p>.<p>The police were examining CCTV footage from around the building to identify the accused and establish the sequence of events.</p>.<p>Heavy security was deployed outside the building and the forensic science team also reached the spot to collect evidence, the official said.</p>.<p>An FIR was registered in connection with the incident, he added.</p>.<p>Shetty is best known for the <em>Golmaal</em> and <em>Singham</em> franchises led by Ajay Devgan and for the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer <em>Chennai Express</em>. </p>