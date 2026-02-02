Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessunion budget

Budget FY27 demonstrates commitment to macro stability: Fitch

While the budget did not flag specific large-scale reform announcements, Fitch said it expects more reforms to be forthcoming, particularly on the deregulation agenda.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 05:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 February 2026, 05:55 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsUnion BudgetFitch Ratingsunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us